Portsmouth are looking to sign West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on loan, reports Alex Crook.

Portsmouth are keen to lure the young stopper to Fratton Park ahead of next season.

Griffiths, 20, spent the last campaign on loan in League One with Lincoln City.

He is now on the radar of Pompey with talkSPORT reporter Crook tweeting (see below):

#Pompey are looking at signing #WBA goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on loan — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) June 9, 2022

Portsmouth need a goalkeeper

Portsmouth are in need of a new stopper following Gavin Bazunu’s return to parent club Manchester City following his impressive loan spell.

The Hampshire side have now identified Griffiths as a potential replacement for the Republic of Ireland international.

He has been on the books of West Brom since the age of 10 and has risen up through the academy of the Midlands outfit.

The former England youth international has been a regular for the Baggies at various youth levels over the years but is still waiting on his first-team debut.

Griffiths was loaned out for the first time to Cheltenham Town for the 2020/21 season and made 50 appearances for the Robins in all competitions, helping them win promotion to the third tier under Michael Duff.

Lincoln City then came calling last term and he made the number one spot his own again at the LNER Stadium, playing 35 times altogether.

West Brom have a decision to make on his immediate future following his return to the Hawthorns and it has emerged now that Portsmouth want to lure him down to Hampshire.