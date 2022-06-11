Blackpool enjoyed a promising 2021/22 campaign but now enter the new season in uncertainty.

Following a good season back in the Championship following a six-year hiatus, the Tangerines finished 16th and looked like they could fight for the play-offs at one point in the season. However, manager Neil Critchley has since left the Seasiders and some of their stars are being linked with moves away.

At the time of writing, no new manager has been named. Cheltenham manager Michael Duff is among those linked but nothing is confirmed yet.

AFC Wimbledon star Anthony Hartigan has been linked with a move to the Tangerines. The midfielder has rejected a contract with the Dons and looks to be on the move during the summer.

The 22-year-old has been a consistent player for Wimbledon since his breakout season in 2017/18 when he won the EFL Apprentice of the Year for League One. Since then, he has gone on to make over 150 appearances for the club as well as 14 for Newport County during his six-month loan spell there.

Former Blackpool loanee Ellis Simms is likely to be loaned out to a Championship club. Links between the Tangerines and Simms haven’t emerged since January but if he is to head to a Championship club, you’d fancy Blackpool to throw their name into the hat for a possible reunion.

Simms spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan with Blackpool, scoring eight goals in 21 league games. He struck up a great partnership with Jerry Yates, so reviving their interest in the Everton starlet could be wise. A move that looks more unlikely is Cameron Brannagan. He seems happy at Oxford United despite their underwhelming season which saw them miss off on the League One play-offs.

Blackpool have been linked with the midfielder for a few years now but with Neil Critchley gone, Brannagan’s former youth manager, it is unsure if the club will pursue the 26-year-old.

Given all of this, here’s what Blackpool’s ideal starting XI could look like at the start of the 2022/23 Championship season: