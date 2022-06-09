Hull City’s Andy Cannon has stepped up his fitness training ahead of his proposed return to pre-season with the Championship side, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City have a big decision to make on the midfielder’s future this summer.

Cannon, 26, still has a year left on his contract at the MKM Stadium.

He joined the Tigers last summer but fell down the pecking order last season.

What next for the Hull City man?

Cannon made the move to East Yorkshire on a free transfer from Portsmouth and made a dream start to life in the second tier by scoring on his debut away at Preston North End on the opening day of the past campaign.

However, he went on to make 10 more appearances before slipping out-of-favour when Shota Arveladze took over from Grant McCann in January.

He was shipped out on loan to Stockport County in March to get some game time under his belt and helped the North West side win promotion to League Two.

It remains to be seen whether Dave Challinor’s side will make a swoop to sign him permanently now and his future is hanging in the balance right now.

Cannon, who has also previously played for Rochdale, is keeping up his fitness levels right now ahead of whatever comes next for him.

He has a lot of competition for a starting spot at Hull City against the likes of George Honeyman, Greg Docherty and Regan Slater. They are also looking to bring in Adama Traore, Orza Tufan and Jean Michael Seri in his position too.