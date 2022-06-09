Everton and Wolves have joined the race to sign Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter, reports claim.

According to a report from Daily Mail (via HullLive), Everton and Wolves have joined the growing list of Premier League teams keen on signing Lewis-Potter this summer.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation for the Tigers over the past two seasons, helping to fire them towards the League One title in 2021 and then towards Championship safety last time round, scoring 12 and playing in all 46 of his side’s league fixtures.

Throughout the 2021/22 campaign, Premier League clubs were being linked with Lewis-Potter. The likes of West Ham and Brentford have been long-term admirers of his, with reports last month adding Southampton and Bournemouth to that list.

Now though, it is said that both Everton and Wolves are looking at the England U21 man ahead of the summer transfer window, which opens tomorrow.

The situation…

Lewis-Potter has a year left on his Hull City contract, with an option for an extra year. The Tigers are keen to tie him down to a new deal, with the club’s vice-chairman Tan Kesler saying earlier this month that the club are working hard on securing his future but admitting that they’ve received Premier League enquiries about the attacker.

And the club’s owner, Acun Ilicali, has previously stated that even a bid of £30million wouldn’t tempt them into selling Lewis-Potter this summer.

For Hull City then, their summer could be all about securing Lewis-Potter’s future. They could lose out on a lot of money if they’re forced into triggering that one-year option, and then selling him next summer before his deal expires.

His stock is high at the moment, but so too is the club’s valuation of the player. With Everton and Wolves now lurking too, a bidding war could soon take place, and that could see clubs match what Ilicali wants for Hull City’s star man.