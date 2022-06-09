Grimsby Town could offer a short-term deal to Sean Scannell, reports Matt Dean.

Grimsby Town will be ‘looking after’ the winger heading into the summer.

Scannell, 31, has been out with an Achilles injury.

BBC Humberside journalist Dean has provided this update on his situation at Blundell Park (see tweet below):

Indications are that Grimsby Town will be looking after Sean Scannell in to next season. A short term deal will be a huge boost to him. It may end up with him in a black and white shirt again!

Grimsby Town planning ahead

Grimsby Town are back in League Two after their win over Solihull Moors in the National League play-off final last weekend.

The Mariners have a big summer ahead now as they look to bolster their ranks under Paul Hurst.

They swooped to sign Scannell in September 2020 and he has since made 27 appearances for the club in all competitions, 12 of which came last season.

He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and keeping hold of him for next term would be a shrewd bit of business, even if it is only on a short-term basis.

The Londoner is five games away from 400 appearances in his career altogether and has previously played for the likes of Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City, Burton Albion and Blackpool.

This past 12 months has the been the first time he has been on the books of a club in non-league and he will be eager to get back to full fitness and show what he can do with Grimsby Town.

Hurst will be looking to strengthen his squad over the coming weeks to ensure his side are competitive in the next campaign.