Blackburn Rovers’ departing midfielder Jacob Davenport is drawing interest from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen and EFL clubs, the Lancashire Telegraph has said.

Blackburn Rovers could be facing a busy summer transfer window.

A new boss is yet to come in as Tony Mowbray’s replacement, but with Gregg Broughton now in place as director of football, the new manager will have a helping hand when it comes to shaping the squad at Ewood Park.

A number of players will be heading for pastures new when their respective contracts expire, with Davenport among those confirmed to be leaving. The 23-year-old joined from Manchester City in July 2018 but he only played 36 times in four years, struggling to nail down a regular first-team spot, with injuries playing their part in a difficult spell.

Now though, as per the Lancashire Telegraph, Davenport isn’t short of interest as a new start awaits.

Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are said to be keen on the midfielder, while there is also EFL interest in his services.

A fresh start awaits…

After four years, it seems the time is right for Davenport to head for a new challenge.

At 23, he still has the best years of his career ahead of him and if he can maximise his potential and kick on with his development elsewhere, he could easily return to Championship level. However, despite his room to grow, a move on from Blackburn Rovers suits all parties.

His release frees him to hunt for a new club as a free agent while Rovers can keep their focus on finding a new manager and, ultimately, identifying their own targets for the transfer window.