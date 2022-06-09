Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has revealed he has had “a lot” of Championship clubs contact him to ask about Everton’s Ellis Simms ahead of the summer transfer window.

Everton sent young forward Simms out on loan to Scottish Premiership side Hearts in January, giving him the chance to play regular football away from Goodison Park after limited first-team chances in the first half of the season.

It marked Simms’ second loan spell away having previously spent time with Blackpool, where he scored 10 goals in 24 outings.

The 21-year-old impressed at Tynecastle too, scoring seven and assisting one in 21 appearances.

Now, with his loan at an end at the summer transfer window approaching, it has emerged that Simms is attracting Championship attention.

Speaking on the Scarves Around The Funnel Podcast (quotes via the Daily Record), Hearts’ head coach Neilson revealed he has been contacted by “a lot” of Championship clubs who have asked about the Everton forward, admitting he can see Simms joining a second-tier side this summer.

“I’d love to get him back and we’re trying to get him back,” Neilson said.

“But if I’m being brutally honest, I don’t think we’ll get him back. There’s a lot of Championship teams in England that have contacted me asking about him.

“Obviously I’ve said he’s been terrible! There’s a lot of teams that have been watching him and want to take him, so that’s where we are at the moment.

“If he goes to the Championship. Someone can pay a much larger contribution or all of his salary. That’s what I can see happening.”

The next step?

Simms has long been one of the more promising talents in Everton’s youth ranks, and some have called for him to be given a first-team shot at Goodison Park.

However, if he isn’t going to get regular game time with the Toffees, a Championship loan could be perfect.

He has already impressed in League One and after a strong spell in Scotland, the second-tier will give him the chance to test himself at a new level. Simms will be one to watch in years to come, and it certainly seems he’s not short of Championship suitors this summer.