Stockport County’s Director of Football Simon Wilson says the club are ‘delighted’ to have extended Ben Hinchliffe’s contract.

Stockport County have handed a new one-year deal to the goalkeeper.

Hinchliffe, 34, will now be heading into his seventh season at Edgeley Park.

He joined back in 2016 and has helped the Hatters rise from the National League North to League Two.

Wilson has said, as per the club’s official website:

“We are delighted to extend Ben’s stay with the club into the seventh season. Since returning to a full-time environment, Ben has grasped the opportunity with both hands and given everything to finding ways to improve, which undoubtedly he has.

“His performances in the last two years have supported the strong performance of the team and he brings a steady calmness to his team mates that is needed when competing for trophies.”

Stockport County deal struck

Hinchliffe has been a great servant to the North West club and injects some useful experience into their goalkeeping department.

The Preston-born man has made 281 appearances in all competitions since his move.

He started out at local side Preston North End and had further spells at Derby County and Oxford United before dropping into non-league.

Hinchliffe went on to play for the likes of Bamber Bridge, Northwich Victoria and AFC Fylde before Stockport County came calling and he has not looked back since.

Dave Challinor’s may well bring in another stopper this summer following Luca Ashby-Hammond’s return to parent club Fulham following the expiration of his loan spell.

Released Rochdale man Joel Coleman, who was on the books at Huddersfield Town when they were in the Premier League, has been linked so far.

Hinchliffe isn’t the only player to be given a new deal by the Hatters over recent days. Winger Myles Hippolyte and midfielder Ryan Croasdale have also put pen-to-paper on extensions as the club gears up for next term.