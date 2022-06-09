Stoke City are set to rival Bristol City for the signing of Reading’s Andy Rinomhota, reports BristolLive.

Rinomhota, 25, is out of contract at Reading at the end of this month.

He’s been offered new terms but the club are yet to recieve a response, as per BristolLive, who also say that Stoke City are now keen on the midfielder.

Bristol City were linked with Rinomhota last month with Nigel Pearson’s side looking set for a busy summer, having already brought in Mark Sykes from Oxford United.

Stoke City meanwhile have had a quiet start to the summer. Michael O’Neill’s side struggled in the second half of last season and eventually placed in 14th.

The Potters look as though they could be in the market for some central players this summer with Joe Allen out of contract and Romaine Sawyers’ loan spell having come to an end.

And Rinomhota apparently fits the bill – he’s featured over 100 times for Reading in the Championship but managed just 20 league outings last time round owing to injury.

But Stoke will do well to beat Bristol City to the signing, with the Robins looking as though they’re on a positive track under the guidance of Pearson.

The race for Rinomhota…

The Englishman looks to have plenty of options this summer. Despite struggling for game-time last season, he’s proved himself in the Championship before and at 25 years old, he’s still a relatively young player too.

He’s a midfielder with a bit of steel and that’s something that both Stoke and Bristol City, who were somewhat leaky last season, could both do with going into the next campaign.

Stoke need to get some deals across the line this summer and after a slow start to the off-season, it looks like they’re slowly putting together a list of targets, with Rinomhota one of them.