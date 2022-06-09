Sheffield United and Swansea City were among the sides to have made offers to winger Callum O’Dowda before he decided to join Cardiff City, Glen Williams has reported.

Sheffield United and Swansea City will both be looking towards the upper echelons of the Championship table next season.

The Blades will be determined push on under Paul Heckingbottom, who guided them to the play-offs after taking over form Slavisa Jokanovic. As for the Swans, the 2021/22 campaign saw Russell Martin lay the foundations for a promising future, and more consistency could see them pushing towards the top-end of the table.

Both Sheffield United and Swansea City will new targets though, and it seems the duo had both identified departing Bristol City winger O’Dowda as a target.

Glen Williams, reporter for Wales Online, has said Sheffield United and Swansea City made offers to O’Dowda before he decided to pen a deal with Cardiff City.

Am told Swansea City and Sheffield United were among the clubs Callum O'Dowda had offers from before accepting Cardiff City #CCFC #Bluebirds — Glen Williams (@GlenWilliams12) June 8, 2022

Pastures new…

After six years on the books at Ashton Gate, O’Dowda heads for a new challenge in South Wales with Cardiff City.

The Irishman had previously starred for Bristol City but injury limited his involvement last season and he failed to reach previous heights when fit. However, the 27-year-old has proven he can be a valuable player at this level, so he will be hoping a new move can breathe some new life into his career.

Sheffield United and Swansea City will be hoping they aren’t left to rue missing out on his services as he heads to the Bluebirds.