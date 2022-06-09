Sheffield Wednesday are interested in departing AFC Wimbledon defender Ben Heneghan, according to a report by Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield Wednesday are weighing up a move for the centre-back.

Heneghan, 28, is available on a free transfer with his contract up at the end of the month.

The Dons will not be extending his stay following their relegation to League Two.

Another Sheffield Wednesday target emerges

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for another year in League One and could see Heneghan as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

The Mancunian had a spell with their rivals Sheffield United from 2017 to 2020 but played just once for the Blades under their former boss Chris Wilder.

He spent the majority of his time on the books at Bramall Lane out on loan at Blackpool before Wimbledon came calling in 2020.

Heneghan has since been a key player for the London club and has made 71 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals.

The defender started his career with spells in the North West at Everton, Stoke City and Chester as a youngster before moving up to Scotland for a 12-month stint at Motherwell before his switch to Sheffield United.

Sheffield Wednesday could now try and lure him to Hillsborough on a free transfer as Darren Moore looks to strengthen his ranks.

A lot of players have been linked with the Owls recently, including Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks and Charlton Athletic striker Jayden Stockley.