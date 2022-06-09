Chesterfield have brought in former Burton Albion figure Neill Hornby as their new head of recruitment, as announced by their official club website.

The National League side have lured the former Football League man into non-league ahead of next season.

Hornby has previously held a similar role with the Brewers and will now be embarking on a new challenge.

He will be linking up with ex-Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook at the Technique Stadium as the Spirerites look to gain promotion to League Two next term.

Burton Albion days

Hornby first linked up with Burton Albion back in 2012 after previously working at West Bromwich Albion.

He held a variety of roles during his first spell at the club and worked as an Academy Recruitment Co-ordinator, Head of Academy Coaching and First-Team coach before leaving after four years.

Ipswich Town then came calling and he became their Head Regional Scout for a period of four years before returning to the Brewers in February 2021.

The League One side are now preparing for the next campaign and have been boosted by the fact manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is going nowhere.

He has been linked with fellow third tier outfit Barnsley but will not be moving to Oakwell with the club publishing an official statement on the matter yesterday.

Burton Albion finished 16th in the table last season and were comfortably in mid-table as they prepare for a busy summer ahead now.