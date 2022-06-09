A recent report from The Sun has revealed that four foreign clubs currently hold an interest in former Middlesbrough defender Neil Taylor following his release.

The clubs interested in Taylor are believed to be ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, FC Baku and Istanbul Basaksehir.

It appears the 33-year-old’s future may lie abroad in either India, Azerbaijan or Turkey and depending on which club secures his services, European football could be on the cards.

Istanbul Basaksehir finished 4th place in their domestic top tier last time out and this will qualify them for the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Taylor only joined Chris Wilder’s side part way through November on an initial deal until January, but later earned an extension.

In his time at the club Taylor featured 17 times and helped guide Boro to an FA Cup quarter-final and they finished 7th place in the second tier, just five points outside the top-six.

Going their separate ways…

Taylor may be 33-year-old but he can definitely still compete in England and despite the overseas interest it’d be surprising if no English side joined the race for his signature on a free transfer.

Taylor has featured in the Premier League throughout his career and some would argue the Indian Super League or Azerbaijan top tier would be slightly below his level.

Wilder didn’t opt to offer Taylor a new deal and they will go into the summer window requiring a replacement to fill Taylor’s spot.

As they enter Wilder’s first full campaign in charge, they will be looking to take another step up and mount a promotion push in the 2022/23 campaign.

It appears Chelsea’s Baba Rahman is on Boro’s shortlist at full-back, but reports suggest they’ll be competing with the likes of Reading, PAOK and Augsburg in the race to win his signature.