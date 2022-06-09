Millwall boss Gary Rowett has told News At Den that the club would be interested in a permanent deal for Arsenal defender Dan Ballard at the right price this summer, though the report adds ‘stiff competition’ is likely.

Arsenal sent centre-back Ballard on loan to Millwall last summer, giving him the chance to step up to the Championship after a strong stint with Blackpool in League One the season prior.

The Northern Irishman made good on his chance at The Den too. Injury limited him to 32 appearances across all competitions, but his time with the Lions will be looked back on fondly.

Since, reports have emerged stating Arsenal would be willing to let the former Millwall loanee depart on a permanent basis this summer.

And now, speaking with News At Den, Rowett has made his position clear on a possible full-time swoop.

The Millwall boss has said that the club would “of course” be interested in striking a permanent deal, but only if the price is right. Here’s what he had to say:

“Who knows? I think it’s always a little bit of cat and mouse in any deal, any negotiation and any price.

“Would we want to bring Dan Ballard back to the club at a price that we felt was the right price for us? Of course we would.

“But Arsenal have got a young player and they might have different ideas.”

The Millwall boss went on to reiterate that as with any of their summer deals, the valuation of transfer targets must “fit around” what they plan to do, and that they will move onto other options if they don’t.

News At Den’s report also adds that stiff competition would be expected for his signature if Millwall do pursue a deal.

Has anyone else been linked?

Ballard’s performances have indeed caught the eyes of other Championship clubs.

A report from the Evening Standard revealed last month that QPR, Sheffield United and Cardiff City are all taking an interest in the Arsenal man.

However, it remains to be seen if any of their interest develops into something more serious as the summer progresses, with Millwall open to a deal at the right price.