Stockport County have tied up a new deal for Ryan Croasdale, as announced by their official club website.

Stockport County have extended the midfielder’s stay until the summer of 2024.

Croasdale, 27, was due to see his previous contract expire next year and has now committed his future.

He played a key role in the club’s promotion to League Two and is now preparing for his first season with the Hatters in the Football League.

Good business by Stockport County

Stockport County swooped to sign the Lancaster-born man back in 2020 and he has since become a key player for the North West outfit in the heart of midfield.

He has made 83 appearances in all competitions over the past two campaigns and has chipped in with four goals.

Croasdale started his career at Preston North End and rose up through the academy of the Championship side.

He was a regular for the Lilywhites at various youth levels and went on to play once for their first-team at the age of 19 in an EFL Trophy clash against Oldham Athletic.

Loan spells at Tamworth and Stalybridge Celtic followed on before he left Deepdale on a permanent basis for a two-year spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

Croasdale then dropped down to non-league and played for Kidderminster Harriers and AFC Fylde before rocking up at Edgeley Park a couple of years ago.

The former England C international hasn’t looked back since and will be looking forward to next term after penning a 12-month extension.