Carlisle United are poised to sign goalkeeper Tomas Holy following his departure from Ipswich Town, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Carlisle United are set to lure the former Czech Republic youth international up to Cumbria.

Holy, 30, was released by the Tractor Boys at the end of this past season.

He spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan at Port Vale and is now dropping back into League Two on a permanent basis.

Carlisle United need a ‘keeper

Carlisle United are in need of a new stopper following the departures of Mark Howard and Magnus Norman and appear to have found their man now.

The Cumbrians are gearing up for their first full campaign under Paul Simpson’s guidance again after he kept them up after making a heroic return to Brunton Park earlier this year.

Holy could become his second signing of the summer after midfielder Owen Moxon joined from Annan Athletic last month.

Ipswich Town swooped to sign the 6ft 9inc man from Gillingham following their relegation from the Championship in 2019.

He was their first choice over the past couple of years but then lost the number one spot.

Holy had an emergency loan spell away at Cambridge United in the third tier late last year before his switch to Port Vale in January.

Prior to his move to England in 2017 to join the Gills, Holy had spells at Sparta Prague, FK Viktoria Žižkov and FC Fastav Zlín.