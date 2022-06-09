Sheffield United have not made an offer for Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles, a report from The Star has clarified.

Sheffield United’s play-off heartbreak means they will be preparing for another season of Championship football, and manager Paul Heckingbottom will have the chance to make his mark on the squad in his first summer in charge of Bramall Lane.

Midfield is an area that would do with some bolstering and now, an update has emerged on the Blades’ position in their rumoured chase of Rotherham United’s midfield standout Wiles.

The Star has said that no official bid has been made for the Millers’ academy graduate.

The report goes on to add that while the 23-year-old fits the profile of a player Heckingbottom will be targeting, a move has not been made at this point.

Bound to attract interest?

Wiles has already drawn interest from elsewhere, with The Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealing Huddersfield Town are eyeing him this summer.

Given the 2021/22 season the midfielder has enjoyed, interest from elsewhere probably won’t be much of a surprise to Rotherham United.

Wiles was a key figure in the middle of the park, maintaining his place in Paul Warne’s side for the vast majority of the season. He helped the Millers win the EFL Trophy and earned them promotion to the Championship, with his 10 goals and seven assists in 53 assists playing an important role.

After his best individual campaign to date, Wiles will be determined to prove his ability in the Championship next season.

However, with attention arising from elsewhere, it remains to be seen which shirt he dons come the start of the campaign.