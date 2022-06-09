The latest reports suggest that Southampton are leading the race to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, in a £10million transfer.

Bazunu spent the 2021/22 season on loan with Portsmouth in League One and he truly proved his worth for Pompey.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper made 44 third tier appearances on the south coast and caught the eye of many teams who were prepared to fight it out to win his services ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Two Championship clubs who held interest in the young Irish prospect were Sheffield United and Preston North End.

The Blades wanted Bazunu on loan, whilst Preston North End’s interest was declared as early as May, but it now appears both may miss out on his signature.

Following the departure of long-standing Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster, Pompey’s coastal rivals were in the market for a keeper and securing the signing of Bazunu could be a terrific deal for the present and future.

He won’t come cheap from the Premier League champions, but with his potential, there’s all the chance he’ll do more than repay the reported £10million fee in the coming years.

Plan B for Sheffield United and Preston…

Paul Heckingbottom’s current options between the sticks are Adam Davies and Wes Foderingham.

Davies was offered a new contract last month when the club released their retained list, but having only made 12 Championship appearances last season Heckingbottom may not believe Davies to be his future number one.

Foderingham featured 32 times, and he impressed between the sticks, but Heckingbottom may want some admirable cover for Foderingham who’s had injury problems in the past.

Ryan Lowe’s current options are limited, loanee Daniel Iversen played in all of their second tier games, but since he left to return to parent club Leicester City and 29-year-old Connor Ripley was released, a goalkeeper is certainly required at Deepdale.

Unfortunately, it may not be Bazunu and the Lilywhites, and Sheffield United, will have to switch their focus to another target this summer.