Fulham are among the sides eyeing up Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino, with the Daily Mail stating he is set to head for the Anfield exit this summer.

Fulham will be hoping their preparations for life in the Premier League can get started sooner rather than later.

Marco Silva will need some top-flight pedigree in his ranks, and the sooner fresh additions can come through the door, the sooner they can get settled and acclimatise to life at Craven Cottage.

Now, in Silva’s search for new signings, Liverpool’s Japanese forward Minamino has been mentioned as a target.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Fulham are among the sides interested in the 27-year-old this summer. Wolves, Leeds United, Southampton and Monaco are also said to be contenders for his signature as an Anfield exit beckons for the forward.

Liverpool are said to value Minamino at £17m, just under £10m more than what Jurgen Klopp and co paid to sign him from RB Salzburg in 2020 (Transfermarkt).

The perfect addition?

Able to feature anywhere across the front three or as an attacking midfielder, Minamino could be a smart addition for Fulham this summer.

His attacking versatility would give Silva plenty of options and he looks a player who could have a big impact elsewhere if given more game time. Much of his game time with Liverpool has come in the cup competitions, with his 11 Premier League appearances in the 2021/22 season only totalling 176 minutes.

However, his prolific scoring in cup competitions saw him notch up 10 goals in 24 games last season.

Fulham will face a battle for his signature and at £17m, he won’t come cheap, but he could be a smart signing for Silva this summer.