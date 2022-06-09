Blackburn Rovers centre-back Darragh Lenihan has agreed a deal to sign for Middlesbrough, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Middlesbrough were first credited with interest in Lenihan back in May, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting the link on his Patreon.

Since then, Blackburn Rovers’ bid to keep the Irish star has continued, though the uncertainty regarding the managerial post at Ewood Park has been an obstacle in attempting to persuade Lenihan to stay.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, it seems Lenihan will be heading for the exit door.

It is claimed that the Blackburn Rovers captain has agreed a deal to join Middlesbrough when his contract in Lancashire expires. Lenihan will reportedly pen a four-year deal with Boro and a move is expected to be completed ‘soon’.

A boost for Boro and a blow for Blackburn

Signing a centre-back of Lenihan’s quality is a great move for Middlesbrough as Chris Wilder looks to bolster his defensive ranks.

His towering presence at the back, leadership and Championship experience should make him a success at the Riverside.

The move also deals a hefty blow to divisional rivals in Blackburn Rovers. Since progressing through the club’s youth ranks, Lenihan has become a key figure as the club captain and he has long been one of their standout players, so it will come as a big blow to lose him to a fellow Championship side.

For Rovers, the attention will turn to finding a suitable replacement, though the search will more than likely only kick on when a deal manager comes in. Although, with Gregg Broughton now in as a director of football, some options may be identified ahead of time to ensure they can bring in a replacement as soon as possible.