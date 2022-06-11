Preston North End enter the summer transfer window with huge expectations and optimism from the fanbase.

It will be Ryan Lowe’s first summer transfer window in which he can stamp his authority onto the squad by bringing in some fresh faces.

Lowe first joined Preston North End in December last year after his departure from Plymouth Argyle.

Lowe brought a new philosophy to Preston North End. A style that galvanised the fan-base with the free-flowing attacking football, eventually claiming a 13th place finish to set them up for a positive 2022/23 season.

A position of great need for Preston North End to fill before the season starts is a goalkeeper, with the club currently not having a first-team keeper contracted at all.

One name that The Lilywhites have been linked with to fill the goalkeeper is Freddie Woodman of Newcastle United. It’s been reported just this morning that Preston are now in talks with Newcastle United over a loan deal for Woodman, with a view to making it permanent.

In Lowe’s system, he relies heavily on wing-backs for creativity and attacking prowess alongside their defensive ability. With current players of Brad Potts and Greg Cunningham currently holding their positions, it is an area that needs improvement.

Marlon Fossey, an American wing-back currently at Fulham has been touted with a potential move to Deepdale. Fossey spent the latter part of the 2021/22 season on loan at Bolton Wanderers in League One in which he impressed massively. A wing-back who has various attributes that Lowe is looking for in a wing-back, Fossey could fill the gap needed.

Another name that is on every Preston North End’s fans lips this summer is Cameron Archer. The Aston Villa youngster shone in the 20 games he played for Preston North End, scoring 7 goals in the process and helping create many more. A formidable partnership has been created between Archer and top goalscorer Emil Riis. One that everyone at Deepdale would love to see next season.

In a recent interview by From The Finney with Peter Ridsdale, Ridsdale mentioned that Preston North End ‘will match any other deal in the Championship to get him back’. A real statement of intent, but one that can only be fulfilled if Archer is made available for a loan move.

Preston North End also needs to look to bring competition in areas where there is a lack of depth. A new creative midfielder, centre-back, and another striking option off the bench.

With all that taken into account, this is what Preston North End’s starting XI could look like at the start of the 2022/23 Championship season: