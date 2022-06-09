Derby County fans have sat patiently waiting for a takeover to be formally announced, but fresh uncertainty means they may have to wait a little longer.

With Chris Kirchner’s bid looking to have stalled, Telegraph reporter John Percy tweets that administrators Quantuma are ready to make a huge decision:

#dcfc administrators Quantuma set to remove Chris Kirchner’s exclusivity amid growing fears over his takeover bid. Kirchner still hopeful of providing funds but Derby will be back on the market soon if any more delays. Pre-season 2 wks away with only 5 players under contract — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 8, 2022

Kirchner had been given exclusivity to purchase the Rams but ongoing delays seem to have stymied the takeover. Now, Percy tweets that Quantuma are ready to act.

Growing concerns and big decisions needed

News early yesterday from the Daily Mail said that Chris Kirchner’s bid was set to collapse, opening up renewed interest from other parties.

The Mail’s Charlie Walker wrote that, amid mounting uncertainty and growing concerns, ‘two other interested parties’ were waiting in the wings.

One of those is ex-Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley who was said to be interested before Kirchner was granted exclusivity.

Quantuma readying to remove Kirchner’s period of exclusivity would open up the takeover for interested others.

It is a time when this big decision is both brave and bold. The new League One season is scheduled to begin at the end of July.

New plans afoot or old plans plodding on?

Just because administrators Quantuma are – according to Percy – ‘set to remove’ the exclusivity granted to Chris Kirchner, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s out of the running.

What it does mean is that the playing field is opened up to others and there are some of those waiting in the wings.

Of course, those waiting for the exclusivity to be lifted are likely also preparing themselves to make their own bids, putting their own house in order.

New plans could very well be afoot and ready to go if Kirchner doesn’t frame himself and get his house in order.

Meanwhile, all Derby County fans will likely be wishing is that someone reputable wins the race and get the club under their own hands.

After all, they’ve waited long enough and suffered enough setbacks.