Fleetwood Town have confirmed the signing of midfielder Josh Vela from fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town.

The 28-year-old became a key performer during his time with the Shropshire side, appearing 94 times in all competitions and scoring five times.

Vela has gained the majority of his footballing experience to date with Bolton Wanderers, tallying up 182 appearances and finding the net 13 times.

During his time with Shrewsbury Town, Vela won a number of accolades including Player’s Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year due to his contributions in the 2020/21 campaign.

Vela has signed a three-year deal with the Cods, helping to bolster a small squad with a number of young players.

The 28-year-old has become Fleetwood Town’s second signing of the season, with Scottish defender Shaun Rooney joining last month after a number of impressive performances with St Johnstone.

After an underwhelming campaign for Fleetwood Town that saw them narrowly escape relegation, the acquiring of Vela will surely be a step in the right direction at the start of Scott Brown’s tenure as head coach.

What could Josh Vela bring to Fleetwood Town?

The former Bolton Wanderers midfielder has gained a number of plaudits over the years, impressing with his ability to create chances and his versatile skill-set.

The 28-year-old is a much-needed addition to a Fleetwood Town squad lacking a number of players with the experience needed to compete at League One level. The signing of such a valuable asset could possibly boost the morale of the younger players, helping to further their development.

The signings of both Rooney and Vela are impressive statements from new manager Brown who will surely want to improve upon the Cods last season performances and prove himself to be capable of managing at this level of football.

Vela also adds versatility to Fleetwood Town’s side, being able to play in a number of positions to possibly boost their chances of moving up the table next season.