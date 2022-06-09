Callum O’Dowda had made the move to Cardiff City, joining the Bluebirds on a three-year deal.

The switch to Cardiff City is now official and O’Dowda will officially become a Bluebird on July 1st.

He joins the Welsh side from Bristol City where he spent six seasons and appeared over 150 times for the Robins.

Speaking on his decision to move to the Welsh capital, O’Dowda said:

“The intent and the passion the manager showed, and also the business that the club has been doing in the transfer window, was something that I want to be part of.

“I’m at a stage in my career where I’m hungry, I want to achieve as much as I can, and I feel as though I could be hitting my prime now.”

Another step in the right direction

This deal sees depth added to the Cardiff City squad, this time in attack.

O’Dowda plays predominantly on the left-wing and made 20 Championship appearances last season for Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City. He only scored once however and Steve Morison will be hoping O’Dowda flourishes more in his system next time around.

Cardiff City finished 18th in the second tier in the 2021/22 campaign, one spot below O’Dowda’s former team.

But despite this disappointing finish, Morison and Cardiff City supporters alike will be hoping they can improve heavily entering the new campaign.

Hopefully, this signing will help them achieve this progress and proactivity in the transfer window is always a sign of a club eager to improve.

The 27-year-old still has many years left at this level and he has played for the Ireland national team before.

However, his last appearance representing his nation came back in 2020, so he’ll be hoping his time at his new club will reignite his career with Ireland.

Whilst the Bluebirds are taking the right steps forward, there’s still plenty of work to do, but Cardiff City fans are quietly growing in confidence ahead of the new campaign next month.