Fulham had been linked with a move for Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett heading into the summer transfer window.

Fulham look set for disappointment though, with Targett set to join recent loan club Newcastle United on a permanent basis.

There’s no time to worry about who they’ve missed out on though. The Cottagers have plenty of time to identify some alternative targets, so here, we look at three other options Marco Silva and co should take a look at…

Jamal Lewis – Newcastle United

Lewis has been on the fringes under Eddie Howe and despite looking likely a promising arrival, he is one that could make an exit this year.

The 24-year-old still has the best years of his career ahead of him and made a good impression during his time on the books with Norwich City. Lewis has impressed going forward but if Silva could help him improve defensively, Fulham could have a great left-back on their hands.

Owen Wijndal – AZ Alkmaar

Of the three highlighted, Wijndal is the standout option. At 22, he is already AZ Alkmaar captain and has played 143 times for the club.

As a left-back, the 11-cap Dutch international created nine big chances last season with an average of 1.5 key passes per game. He managed 12 assists across all competitions, proving just how good he is going forward. Wijndal is defensively sound too, making 0 errors leading to goals last season (SofaScore).

Vital Nsimba – Clermont Foot

While not of the pedigree of either Lewis or Wijndal, Nsimba could be a really smart pickup for any side looking to add a left-back to their ranks on a free transfer this summer.

The 28-year-old is out of contract this summer and impressed in a Clermont Foot side that narrowly avoided relegation. The attack-minded Nsimba created eight big chances across the 2021/22 campaign and possesses defensive capabilities too, averaging 1.9 tackles per game (SofaScore).