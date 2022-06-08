Reports coming out of Portugal say that Braga midfielder Almoatasembellah Al-Musrati is in London to finalise his move to Fulham.

Portuguese outlet Diario do Minho (via Sport Witness) reports that Al-Musrati is currently in London ahead of his move to Fulham.

The midfielder has this week been heavily linked with a move to Fulham ahead of their return to the Premier League, with Wolves also having been credited with an interest.

But it looks like Marco Silva’s side are closing in on their first signing of this summer with Al-Musrati looking set to sign.

What will Al-Musrati bring to Fulham?

Al-Musrati will arrive at Craven Cottage as a relatively unknown quantity.

His likely signing is certainly a risk from Fulham but expect them to have done their due diligence with this one, given their previous shortfalls in the transfer market.

Having watched some clips of Al-Musrati in action, it seems like he’s an energetic, box-to-box midfielder, and so his arrival could compensate for the loss of Jean Michael Seri who will leave Fulham at the end of this month.

So far this summer, Fulham have been linked with a host of potential new signings but Al-Musrati looks set to be their first, and it certainly seems like he won’t be their last.

Fulham have a good squad – perhaps better than the last one they headed into the Premier League with – and so fans will be optimistic for the next season under Silva, though he needs some fresh faces to add quality to his side.

Al-Musrati looks set to add exactly that, and Silva will be hoping that he can hit the ground running ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Furthermore, Fulham beating the likes of Wolves to this particular signing shows the pulling power they have, which could lead to some more high-profile signings in the coming weeks.