Lincoln City and Leyton Orient have struck an agreement over the permanent transfer of Theo Archibald, who will stay at Brisbane Road after a strong loan spell.

Leyton Orient brought Archibald in on a temporary basis last summer, signing him on a season-long loan deal.

It didn’t take long for the Scot to make an impact either. He scored on his first League Two start as the O’s won 3-0 against eventual title winners Exeter City, notching up three goals and three assists in his first eight league appearances.

Overall, Archibald netted eight times and laid on nine assists in 42 outings for Orient.

Fans were disappointed that the end of the season brought the end of the winger’s loan, but it has now been confirmed that the former Celtic and Brentford youngster is back, and on a permanent basis.

Leyton Orient announced the permanent signing of Archibald on Wednesday afternoon, bringing him in from League One side Lincoln City on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Kicking on under Wellens…

Richie Wellens’ appointment has proven to be a breath of fresh air at Leyton Orient.

A strong end to the season has fans excited for what the 2022/23 campaign could have to offer, and the permanent signing of Archibald from Lincoln City marks a strong start to their summer recruitment drive.

It will be hoped that Archibald can emulate the form shown in his first season with the O’s as they bid to rise up the League Two table and push towards the upper echelons of the table once again.