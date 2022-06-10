AFC Wimbledon enter their League Two campaign optimistic that Johnnie Jackson can fire them to a bounce-back promotion.

The Dons appointed their new boss Jackson after his removal from the Charlton job. Jackson replaced Mark Bowen who took a role back at his former club Reading. He has already impressed the Wimbledon fans with his signing of Alex Pearce from Millwall, a real coup for the League Two side. The 33-year-old is set to come in and lead the Dons defence which struggled last term.

Jackson favoured a 3-5-2 formation during his time at The Valley. He recently spoke about his desire to be flexible with his formation and how he will wait to see what style best suits his Wimbledon side and he has also spoke of his desire to keep starlet Ayoub Assal at the club for his promotion charge but with Premier League interest it will be difficult. Jack Rudoni also looks set to depart Plough Lane this summer with growing interest in his services.

Critical positions in this formation for Jackson are the wing-backs. They have to provide balance to the attacks providing width but also be defensively aware to help the centre-backs. The Dons have no options on the right currently and Jackson will need to bring two players in for this position.

Their will be competition for the left-wing back role however. Lee Brown was brought in back in January to bring some experience to the Dons defence and his defensive solidarity may bring him success in the role. Jack Currie will compete for the shirt though, having impressed last season on loan at Eastbourne Borough, he was rewarded with a new contract until 2025. His energetic attacking performances may give him the edge in the new role.

The biggest problem Jackson has to solve however is in his strike force. The Dons’ lack of a proper number nine was the critical reason for their relegation from League One, recruitment in this position will be key to their promotion ambitions with only one contracted striker currently at the club.

Jackson has spoke of his desire for young striker Zach Robinson to sign a new deal. Robinson has significant Championship interest with Mark Bowen keen to bring him to Reading. Jackson wants to keep the 19-year-old at the club stating that Robinson has potential but needs to prove himself more regularly before his big move.

Here then is what AFC Wimbledon’s ideal starting XI could look like at the start of the 2022/23 season…