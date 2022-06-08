Blackburn Rovers have reportedly interviewed New York City boss Ronny Deila over the vacant post as manager at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers’ extensive managerial hunt has seen them linked with a wide array of bosses.

As it stands, their search has been to no avail, but with a director of football now in place in the form of the highly-regarded Gregg Broughton, it will be hoped that a new manager will follow him through the doors sooner rather than later.

Now, claims from Norway have revealed a new candidate for the vacant post.

Stian Andre de Wahl, a journalist for Norwegian news outlet Nettavisen, has reported that current New York City boss Ronny Deila has been interviewed over the vacant post at Ewood Park.

It is added that he is open to departing the MLS side in favour of a return to Europe.

Ronny Deila har også vært i intervju til den ledige jobben i Blackburn, får Nettavisen opplyst. Han er også en av kandidatene hos Championship-klubben. Deila er åpen for å forlate NYCFC og MLS, for å ta over en klubb i Europa. https://t.co/kvni194j8w — Stian André de Wahl (@StianWahl) June 7, 2022

A fitting combination?

With Broughton now in as director of football, Deila could be a managerial candidate to keep an eye on.

The 46-year-old is a Norwegian manager who first made a name for himself in his home country while in charge of Stromsgodset. Deila also spent over three years in charge of Valerenga from October 2016 to January 2020.

Broughton will more than likely be aware of Deila’s success in Norway given that he has spent time in the country himself, most recently working as academy director for Bodo/Glimt.

Deila is a more left-field candidate that some of those already mentioned given that he hasn’t managed in the EFL before. However, he enjoyed success in Scotland with Celtic and has averaged 1.70 points per game with New York City, who he won the MLS Cup with in 2021.

The search for a new boss continues, but Deila could be an intriguing option for Blackburn Rovers.