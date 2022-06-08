Huddersfield Town have been handed a boost in their bid to keep Lewis O’Brien, with The Athletic stating Leeds United are currently looking at other central midfield targets.

Huddersfield Town man O’Brien has been one of the Championship’s standout midfielders for a while now.

His performances in the middle of the park have made him a firm favourite at the John Smith’s Stadium while also drawing interest from elsewhere. Leeds United have been frequently mentioned as potential suitors, with links emerging again ahead of the summer window.

However, The Athletic has now revealed that the Whites have cooled their interest in the Huddersfield Town ace.

Leeds United reporter Phil Hay has said why O’Brien is a player the Premier League club admire, other central midfield targets are being looked at. Hay adds that the window for a move to Elland Road may well have passed after previous interest last summer.

Good news for the Terriers…

Leeds United’s frequent links with a move for O’Brien will always be cause for concern at Huddersfield Town.

However, with their interest reportedly cooled ahead of the upcoming summer window, the John Smith’s Stadium faithful can breathe a sigh of relief.

That being said, it wouldn’t be a surprise if interest in the midfielder emerged from other parties given the quality of his Championship displays. O’Brien has now played 131 times for Huddersfield Town across all competitions, with 50 of those outings coming last season.

Playing as either a central midfielder or defensive midfielder, O’Brien’s leadership qualities were on display as he led out the Terriers on a number of occasions.