Oxford United have tied up a new deal for Alex Gorrin despite reported interest from some fellow Football League clubs, as per their official club website.

Oxford United have extended the midfielder’s stay by another year.

Gorrin, 28, has been linked with a move away over recent times with Charlton Athletic and Burton Albion credited with an interest in a report by Football Insider.

The same source has also reported that Sunderland have also been keeping tabs on his situation.

He was due to see his previous deal expire at the end of this month and was poised to become a free agent.

However, the U’s have managed to strike an agreement now and won’t be losing him for free this summer which is a boost.

Gorrin becomes the second player in as many days to commit his immediate future to Karl Robinson’s side with defender Elliott Moore doing the same yesterday.

Boost for Oxford United

The Spaniard has been a key player for Oxford United over the past few years and has made 100 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and three assists.

Robinson’s men missed out on the play-offs in this past campaign and will be hoping to mount another promotion push next time around.

Charlton Athletic, Sunderland and Burton Albion have also been linked but may have to pursue other targets now.

The Addicks have today appointed Ben Garner as their new manager and have finally found their replacement for Johnnie Jackson.