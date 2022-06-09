AFC Wimbledon have begun their summer rebuild under new manager Johnnie Jackson.

Jackson made his first signing of the summer transfer window this month. Experienced centre-back Alex Pearce will arrive from Millwall at the end of his contract and despite making only six championship appearances last season, Pearce will come in and help transform a Dons defence which struggled last season, keeping just five clean sheets.

The Dons need to bring in some experience to balance out their very young squad heading into League Two. Pearce is the start of this but more needs to be added and the free market could help Wimbledon do this.

Here are three free agents AFC Wimbledon should try and sign this summer…

Callum Johnson

Johnson left Portsmouth this summer after being told he wouldn’t be offered a new deal. Having played over 150 games at just 25, Johnson came through the Middlesbrough academy before really impressing at Accrington Stanley for two years.

He spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town where he rediscovered his form and showed his consistency in the role. The Dons only have academy graduate Isaac Ogundere to play on the right-hand side of the defence. Johnson would be a terrific signing with his experience in League One and the Dons should make a serious effort to secure his services.

Fejiri Okenabirhie

Okenabirhie has been prolific in League One over the last four seasons. Having broke through initially at Shrewsbury Town, He has since scored 13 in 44 appearances for a struggling Doncaster Rovers side whilst constantly battling injury problems.

At 26, he’s scored goals at every club he’s played for with experience all across the EFL. If the Dons can bring Okenabirhie in and keep him fit and injury free, then Jackson would have one of the most lethal strikers in League Two at his disposal.

Kane Smith

Smith has grafted his way through non-league to gain an opportunity at an EFL move.

An attacking right-wing back, Smith scored four and assisted four for the Wood last season. Smith also has been part of a very solid defence which registered 18 clean sheets in the league. If Jackson wants to play his preferred 3-5-2, Smith would be an excellent option to have on the right with both his attacking and defensive qualities.