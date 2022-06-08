Sheffield Wednesday look as though they could be in for a busy summer in the transfer market, with YorkshireLive revealing that the club has an ‘extensive list of options’.

Sheffield Wednesday claimed a top-six finish last season. Darren Moore’s side became stronger and stronger as the season went on but lost in the play-off semi-finals to eventual winners Sunderland.

It condemned the Owls to a second-straight season in the third tier. Many are unsure of how Moore and Sheffield Wednesday will fare next time round given their disappointment last season, but it looks like the club are going to give it another go.

Last summer, Wednesday signed a host of new players, marking a new chapter for the club after some years of regression in the Championship.

Ahead of the opening of this summer’s transfer market at the end of this week, the Owls have been linked with a number of potential new signings including Mallik Wilks, Will Vaulks and Harlee Dean.

And YorkshireLive have now revealed that Moore and his recruitment team has plenty of names on their radar ahead of the summer, with Dom Howson writing that ‘Wednesday have drawn up an extensive list of options in every position’.

Smart recruitment needed…

Wednesday signed a lot of players last summer, some of them becoming important names and others not so much.

Squad depth is vital in a long-haul League One season but Wednesday must be a bit smarter with their recruitment this time round.

With Howson writing that Wednesday have options in every position, where they’ll look to bolster remains anyone’s guess, but it could indicate that Wednesday plan to be active in the transfer market this summer.

They lacked a bit of quality when it mattered most last season. Defensively they were relatively sound but in some of the more important games, they were prone to falling apart somewhat.

Perhaps one or two defensive options are needed, and some more firepower wouldn’t go amiss either. But Moore certainly needs to add players capable of guiding his side to promotion.