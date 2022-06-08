West Ham ‘remain firmly in the mix’ to sign Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter this summer, reports 90min.

West Ham are becoming synonymous with raiding the Championship for up and coming talents.

They’ve brought in Said Benrahma from Brentford previously, and Jarrod Bowen from Hull City too.

And the Hammers could yet raid Hull once more for another exciting talent in Lewis-Potter – the 21-year-old scored 12 goals in the Championship last season, featuring in every league game for the Tigers.

But Hull City are intent on keeping Lewis-Potter beyond this summer. His contract is out next summer but the club’ vice chairman has recently revealed that they’re working hard on agreeing new terms, whilst admitting that the attacker has Premier League offers.

And West Ham aren’t alone in their pursuit of Lewis-Potter with the likes of Bournemouth, Brentford and Southampton all said to be keen.

Whilst West Ham continue to be linked with other transfer targets, 90min has revealed that David Moyes’ side remain ‘firmly in the mix’ to sign Lewis-Potter this summer, who could cost in excess of £30million.

Hull City have a newfound optimism under owner Acun Ilicali. He’s the one who said that he would turn down offers of £30million for Lewis-Potter this summer, but that might just be a smoke screen.

The youngster is obviously held in high regards at the club, but he is also held in similar regards by Premier League clubs and given the amount of money in the game today, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if someone spent big on him this summer.

As for West Ham though, whilst they’ve spent big in recent seasons, it seems unlikely that they’d break the bank for Lewis-Potter, and with 90min also reporting that Raphinha is on their radar, if Moyes brings the Leeds United man in then that could well dictate their stance on Lewis-Potter.

For now, Lewis-Potter remains a Hull City player. But he has only one contracted season left at the club and whether or not the Tigers can agree fresh terms could decide whether or not he moves on this summer.