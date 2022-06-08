QPR’s departing striker Charlie Austin would be open to joining Reading amid links with the Royals, reporter Jonathan Low has said.

QPR confirmed at the start of May that Austin would be among the six players let go this summer.

His deal with the R’s runs out at the end of this month and it will not be renewed, freeing him to find a new club on a free transfer.

Now, links with a move to Reading have emerged, and Berkshire Live reporter Low has now provided further insight on the Royals’ rumoured interest in a deal for the vastly experienced forward.

Speaking on Twitter, Low highlighted the plausibility of a potential move and revealed that Austin himself would be open to a move too.

Charlie Austin the latest striker to be linked with #readingfc. Free agent, lives in the area and have been told he would be open to a move so it does make sense in a lot of ways https://t.co/p03fC5C7XV — Jonathan Low (@jonathanl50) June 8, 2022

Fits the profile…

Reading’s financial situation means that they will be restricted to free transfers and loan signings this summer.

While that limits their business pretty heavily, there are plenty of bargain signings to be had in the free transfer market this window, with Austin among them.

The 32-year-old isn’t at the peak of his powers anymore but he still managed seven goals across all competitions last season. His experience and leadership will make him an important, vocal figure in the dressing room too, so he could prove to be a smart signing.

He has shown he still has it in him to be a goalscorer at this level. If Reading can give the former Southampton and Burnley man some good service, Austin could prove to be a smart summer acquisition as he heads for the exit door at QPR.