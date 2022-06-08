Nottingham Forest and Brentford are both interested in Spezia star Giulio Maggiore, reports from Italy have claimed.

Nottingham Forest’s Championship play-off final glory means they will be playing Premier League football next season.

After their promotion, Steve Cooper’s side have already been linked with a wide variety of names, and fresh reports emerging from Italy have claimed Spezia skipper Maggiore is another on the City Ground outfit’s radar.

Calciomercato cites Sky Sports in stating that Nottingham Forest are interested in midfielder Maggiore.

Cooper’s men are not the only ones credited with interest in the 24-year-old midfielder though. Brentford, who have maintained their place in the Premier League after coming up through the Championship play-offs in 2021, are also interested in Maggiore this summer.

More on Maggiore…

Fans can be forgiven for not being aware of Maggiore, but he looks as though he could be an intriguing target.

At only 24, he has just captained Spezia to Serie A safety, playing a key role in their second successive fight to stay in the division. Usually operating as a central midfielder, Maggiore has managed 18 goals and 14 assists in 188 games for the club after making his way through their youth ranks.

He can operate slightly further forward as an attacking midfielder or deeper as a defensive midfielder too, offering that tactical versatility that could be of great importance to Cooper and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Maggiore is a well-rounded midfielder with the leadership qualities that could carry him far in his career.

While it awaits to be seen if links with Nottingham Forest develop into anything more serious, Maggiore could certainly be an eye-catching acquisition for the club this summer.