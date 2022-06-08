Fulham right-back Marlon Fossey has been linked with a summer move to Bolton Wanderers and now Preston North End, but should Swansea City join the race?

Fossey, 23, has a year left on his Fulham contract. With the club now heading up to the Premier League, it looks like Fossey could be one of a number of players out of favour at the club, and the American-born full-back has plenty of options.

He shone on loan with Bolton in League One during the second half of last season, scoring once and assisting five in his 15 league outings before picking up an injury.

Bolton are keen to sign him on a permanent deal this summer and recent reports have backed Preston North End to pursue a deal too.

A perfect fit for Swansea?

Swansea City looked likely to sign Cyrus Christie at one point. He’s another Fulham right-back, and he spent last season with the Swans but the Welsh club look set to be priced out of a move for the Irishman.

Fossey though could fit in with Swansea’s wage structure, and with Russell Martin’s playing style.

He’s a really dynamic right-back ho loves to get forward and create goals, which he showcased on loan at Bolton last season.

Fossey is young and eager to play football too and so everything points towards him being a perfect fit for the Swans, but Swansea’s financial situation continues to hold them back.

It continues to be the case that Martin needs to offload players before he can bring any in this summer. That could really put his side at a disadvantage in the summer transfer market as teams are already starting to finalise deals.

But if Fossey is available at the point when Swansea are seriously looking to recruit, then he would be a really keen signing – his attributes would make him a perfect fit for the side under Martin who is in the market for an attacking-minded right-back.