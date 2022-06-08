Sunderland are interested in Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy, reports Darren Witcoop.

Sunderland have identified the former England youth international as a potential summer addition.

Murphy, 27, worked under the Black Cats’ boss Alex Neil at Norwich City.

He is now wanted in the North East with journalist Witcoop reporting (see tweet below):

Sunderland have registered their interest in signing winger Josh Murphy, who is available on a free. Alex Neil worked with Murphy at Norwich and is a big fan. Interest in Wolves defender Dion Sanderson and keeper John Ruddy as reported elsewhere remains #sunderlandfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 8, 2022

Sunderland target identified

Sunderland are gearing up for life in the Championship next season and could see Murphy as someone to bolster their options going forward.

They have a vacancy to fill out wide with Jack Clarke returning to Tottenham Hotspur following the expiration of his loan deal.

Murphy is out of contact at Cardiff City at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent as things stand. The Bluebirds are yet to announce their retained list.

They loaned him out to fellow second tier side Preston North End last term but he only played 14 times for the Lilywhites in all competitions.

The Londoner moved to the Cardiff City Stadium back in 2018 whilst they were in the Premier League and has since gone on to make 99 appearances for the Welsh side in all competitions, chipping in with 14 goals.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Norwich City and helped Neil’s Canaries team gain promotion to the top flight back in 2015.

Murphy also had loan spells away from Carrow Road at Wigan Athletic and MK Dons to get some experience under his belt.

His career is at a bit of a crossroads now but he is now being linked with a move up to Sunderland.