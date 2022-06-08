Ipswich Town had a very busy summer last time round, and whilst there’s already been a couple of signings this time round, expect the club to have a much more subdued transfer window.

Ipswich Town signed upwards of 20 players last summer. It seemingly hindered Paul Cook and Ipswich Town’s bid for promotion, with the now Chesterfield boss leaving midway through the season.

Kieran McKenna is now the man in charge at Portman Road and he’s given Town fans plenty of optimism for the future.

And his side have already made a promising start to the summer transfer window by bringing in Dom Ball and Freddie Ladapo.

But the Tractor Boys need a bit more if they’re to really compete next season, in what will be a fiercely competitive League One campaign.

Another name linked with a move to Portman Road is Tyreeq Bakinson, and reports say that the club remain keen on him despite Ball’s arrival.

Elsewhere, there’s some gaps to fill in the side, perhaps most alarmingly up top with Macauley Bonne having returned to parent club QPR, and with James Norwood leaving at the end of this month.

A new striker could be a high priority for McKenna this summer who could also do with a creative player in the middle of the park with Bersant Celina having finished his loan spell too.

Town are still blessed with squad depth following last summer’s transfer haul. But they lack a bit of quality, especially in the final third, so expect this area to be further bolstered despite the addition of Ladapo already this summer.

Elsewhere, McKenna has some good defensive options which enabled his side to keep a pretty sturdy record last time round, conceding just 46 goals across the league season – only two more than champions Wigan Athletic.

At left-back, Matt Penney could have a more involved role next season with Dominic Thompson having also returned to his parent club.

Here, we look at what Ipswich Town’s ideal starting XI might look like at the start of next season: