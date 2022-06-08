Plymouth Argyle hope conversations over new signings will lead to some new arrivals “in the next few weeks”, chief executive Andrew Parkinson has told Plymouth Live.

Plymouth Argyle’s final day heartbreak means they will be playing League One football again next season.

However, their disappointment will have to be left in the past as Steven Schumacher looks to mount another push for the play-offs next season. Before then though, the Pilgrims’ squad will need bolstering.

The transfer window officially opens on Friday, though plenty of clubs will have already made moves for potential targets.

Now, chief executive Parkinson has confirmed the Pilgrims are among the sides to have already made contact with possible new additions.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, the key Plymouth Argyle figure revealed there are “ongoing conversations” over new signings, adding that it is hoped talks will start to bear fruit “in the next few weeks”. Here’s what he had to say:

“There is a lot going on in the background.

“For some time, as you would expect, we have been looking at the areas that we need to bolster. We have obviously identified targets and over the course of the next few weeks we will be pressing the go button in certain areas.

“There are lots of ongoing conversations and in the next few weeks it will all come to fruition.”

Going again next year…

After narrowly missing out in the 2021/22 season, Schumacher will be determined to right the Pilgrims’ wrongdoings to go again next time around. New additions will be crucial in helping them do so, and the sooner they can come in the better.

Bringing in fresh faces early on in the window gives them time to settle in, understand the manager’s demands and get to know their new teammates before embarking on a long season.

Parkinson’s update shows that Plymouth Argyle are looking to do exactly that, giving fans reason to be encouraged for the window ahead.