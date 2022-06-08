Fleetwood Town target Regan Charles-Cook has signed for Eupen, as announced by the Belgian club’s official website.

Fleetwood Town were keen on luring him down to the Football League from Ross County, as reported by the Scottish Sun, with Hibernian and Aberdeen also interested.

Charles-Cook, 25, is officially out of contract at the end of this month.

He has now found a new home and will be moving to Belgium on an initial three-year deal.

Blow for Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town are preparing for their first season under former Celtic ace Scott Brown and have already signed defender Shaun Rooney from St Johnstone to bolster their defence.

They were looking to raid Scotland again for Charles-Cook to boost their attacking options but will have to look elsewhere now which is a blow.

He has impressed for Ross County since joining them in 2020 and chipped in with 12 goals and four assists for the Stages altogether.

Prior to his move to Dingwall, he rose up through the academy at Charlton Athletic and played nine times for the Addicks as a youngster before spells at Woking, Solihull Moors and Gillingham.

The Grenada international is not returning to England this summer and will be excited for his new challenge in the Belgian top flight.

Fleetwood Town will have to move on to other targets and have been linked with midfielder Luca Connell, as per journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon, and have reportedly agreed a deal to land Josh Vela.