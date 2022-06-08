Coventry City will be hoping for another summer of shrewd transfer deals after their impressive 12th place finish last time round.

Mark Robins’ side at one point last season looked as though they could claim a top-six finish.

But their form tailed off in the second half of the season. They still claimed a top-half finish though, and fans will be hopeful for more of the same next season.

And their summer transfer plans look to be well underway already, with reports emerging yesterday which claimed that the Sky Blues were closing in on the signing of Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer.

The Robins have been keen to offload the 25-year-old for some time now and a report from BristolLive revealed that Palmer was close to joining Coventry, pending a medical.

Another name who could make the switch to Coventry this summer is Jake Clarke-Salter.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan with Coventry City and Football Insider previously reported that both the Sky Blues and Sheffield United were keen to sign him this summer, as he looks likely to leave Chelsea.

And an emerging report from CoventryLive says that Coventry are in a ‘strong position’ to sign the Englishman.

Meanwhile, one player who doesn’t look set to make the move to Coventry City this summer is Crystal Palace striker Luke Plange.

CoventryLive say that the striker has been looked at by Robins and Coventry City, but that the club aren’t actively pursuing a summer move for the youngster.

And lastly, Declan Drysdale has completed his permanent move from Coventry City to League Two side Newport County.

Robins’ summer plans look to be moving along nicely and if he can get the Palmer deal across the line, and the bring in Clarke-Salter, it’ll make for a strong start to the summer.