Preston North End are aware of Benjamin Siegrist’s availability but are yet to show any interest in his services, Lancs Live has said.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe will be determined to bring in some fresh faces this summer, with a squad makeover expected at Deepdale.

The goalkeeping area is one that will need the Lilywhites’ attention ahead of the new season. Daniel Iversen’s second loan has come to an end and both Connor Ripley and Mathew Hudson have been released, so it will be a new-look shot-stopping department next season.

One name mentioned as a target has been Swiss ‘keeper Siegrist. Journalist Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that Preston are alongside Blackpool in the battle for his services, while Celtic have also been linked.

However, now, Lancs Live has said that while Preston are aware of his availability, there has been no interest from their end.

One to have their eye on?

Amid Lancs Live’s latest insight, maybe Lowe and co should be taking a closer look at Siegrist this summer.

The Swiss shot-stopper has enjoyed a strong spell with Dundee United and will be available for nothing – something that would be of great value given how busy the Lilywhites need to be this summer.

30-year-old Siegrist kept 52 clean sheets in 145 outings at Tannadice and has experience of English football having spent time on loan with Cambridge United, Wycombe Wanderers and Burton Albion while in Aston Villa’s academy.

He could prove to be good competition for whoever else comes arrives at Deepdale this summer, but it seems the links won’t be going anywhere as it stands with Preston yet to show interest.