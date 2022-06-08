Middlesbrough are keen on Chelsea full-back Baba Rahman, according to a report by Ghanasoccernet.com.

Middlesbrough are interested in snapping up the Premier League man this summer.

Rahman, 27, has returned to his parent club after spending time on loan with Reading in the Championship in this past season.

Ghanasoccernet.com claim that the Royals are keen to snap him up too, whilst PAOK and Augsburg are interested.

Middlesbrough identity target

Middlesbrough are preparing for their first full campaign under the management of Chris Wilder and have an important summer ahead as the former Sheffield United boss looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

Boro just missed out on the play-offs in this past term and will be looking to mount another promotion push to the Premier League.

They have a vacancy to fill at left-back following Neil Taylor’s departure and could see Baba Rahman as an ideal replacement.

The Ghana international still has two years left on his contract at Chelsea but is way down the pecking order with the top flight giants.

He was given the green light to head out the exit door in August last year to join Reading and he went on to play 29 times for the Berkshire outfit.

Baba Rahman has been on the books at Stamford Bridge since 2015 having previously been at Greuther Furth and Augsburg. He has played 23 games for the Blues to date and has also been loaned out to Schalke, Reims, Mallorca and PAOK in the past.