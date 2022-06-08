Hull City loan man from last season Marcus Forss could be made available again this summer, reports Darren Witcoop.

Hull City swooped to sign the attacker during the last January transfer window.

He then spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan with the Tigers and was part of their side who stayed up in the Championship.

Journalist Witcoop now claims his parent club Brentford are willing to let him leave again and he is attracting attention from some second tier teams (see tweet below):

Brentford are willing to send Finland striker Marcus Forss back out of loan next season amid interest from Championship clubs. #brentford — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 8, 2022

Hull City spell

Hull City landed the striker this past winter to add more firepower to their attacking options and he was given the green light to leave the Bees to get some more game time under his belt.

He went on to make 11 appearances for the Tigers in all competitions and chipped in with a single goal away at QPR.

It remains to be seen whether Shota Arveladze’s side will move back in for him ahead of the next campaign but nothing has been reported to suggest they still want him.

Forss was a wanted man six months ago and was linked with Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers before his switch to the MKM Stadium.

The Finland international has been on the books at Brentford since 2018 and has fired 19 goals in 74 matches for the London club to date.

He has also been loaned out to AFC Wimbledon in the past and chipped in with 11 goals in 19 games for the Dons.