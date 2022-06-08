Andre Gray is leaving Watford at the end of this month, and Preston North End have been linked with a summer swoop.

Gray, 30, is becoming a free agent at the end of this month. The Jamaican international spent last season on loan with QPR where he finished the season as their top scorer in the Championship, scoring 10 in 28 league outings.

Ryan Lowe has been tipped to bring him to Preston North End, but what’s the latest on that front?

Gray to Preston…

Gray’s links to Deepdale emerged last month (The Sun on Sunday, 08.05.22), and they were later confirmed by LancsLive reporter George Hodgson who said that Gray was definitely a name on the Lilywhites’ transfer radar ahead of this summer.

In the time since, Football Insider has claimed that the likes of Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Reading are all keen on Gray too, but Football Insider has also claimed this morning that Reading are keen on Charlie Austin, so that might put them out of the race for Gray.

And just this morning, Hodgson has once again had his say on Gray to Preston.

He writes that ‘you can see Lowe wanting a player of his calibre’ this summer, but that Gray’s wages remain the main obstacle for Preston.

For now then, Gray to Preston seems to be a move that’s certainly in the pipelines, but still with a long way to go.

Preston North End need strikers this summer and Gray fits the bill – he’s proven himself in the Championship time and time again, but the question remains whether he’d take what would no doubt be a significant pay-cut to move to Deepdale, and begin the next chapter of his career.