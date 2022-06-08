Nottingham Forest are gearing up for life in the Premier League, and the rumour mill is well and truly spinning ahead of the summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest’s play-off glory will have supporters excited for the transfer window to come.

Steve Cooper will be determined to bolster his ranks with some fresh faces while keeping the core of his promotion-winning group together ahead of their opening game of the 2022/23 campaign.

Until recently, the goalkeeper position looked like one that wouldn’t change. However, shock news has emerged revealing Brice Samba has rejected the offer of a new deal and now plans on leaving. In an ideal world, a resolution will be reached and he remains, but the goalkeeping position is an uncertain one as it stands.

As far as defence is concerned, few would have complaints if Cooper lines up with a back three of Joe Worrall, Steve Cook and Scott McKenna next season.

However, reported target Joe Rodon could be a perfect addition to their back line. He has plenty of experience of playing in a back three and would know what Cooper demands of him. Not only that, but the Wales international now has Premier League experience under his belt too.

Nottingham Forest face a wait to see if James Garner will be available as Erik ten Hag plans on assessing him this summer, but bringing him back after a starring loan spell would be perfect.

Another loan ace who Forest fans will want to see return is Djed Spence. They might just get him back too, with the sought-after wing-back keen on returning to the City Ground.

On the left, Barnsley’s ambitious Hungarian international Callum Styles has been mentioned as a target. He would have competition for a starting spot from Jack Colback if he was to arrive, but he certainly holds the ability to make the step up this summer.

Cooper’s attack could look very different. Brennan Johnson has suggested he has his heart set on a stay, but other options such as Armando Broja are being considered amid question marks regarding the transfer fate of loan star Keinan Davis.

The Albanian would be a great signing after a strong first season of Premier League football on loan at Southampton.

Morgan Gibbs-White, who Cooper is more than familiar with, has also been linked. He looks ready for top-flight football and would surely start for Nottingham Forest if rumours materialise.

With all the above in mind, here’s what Nottingham Forest’s ideal starting XI could look like at the start of the 2022/23 season…