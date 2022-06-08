Sheffield Wednesday have held talks with Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks, reports Andy Giddings.

Sheffield Wednesday are planning for another season in League One under Darren Moore.

Vaulks, 28, has emerged as a potential transfer target for the Yorkshire club ahead of next term.

BBC Sports Editor Giddings has tweeted (see below):

Understand #swfc have held talks with representatives of free transfer Will Vaulks regarding move to S6. Good signing if it happens. Wages could be a problem, however, but we'll see. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) June 8, 2022

Sheffield Wednesday in the hunt for additions

Vaulks sees his contract at the Cardiff City Stadium expire at the end of the month and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

He is currently due to become a free agent this summer and could be seen by The Owls as someone to bolster their options in the heart of midfield.

The Liverpudlian has been linked with a return to his former club Rotherham United over recent times but the Millers are not believed to be pursuing a move for him following their promotion to the Championship, as reported by Wales Online.

Vaulks has spent the past three years on the books at Cardiff City and has made exactly 100 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds.

Prior to his switch to Wales, he had spells as a youngster at Tranmere Rovers and Falkirk before linking up with Rotherham United.

He was a real hit with the Millers from 2016 to 2019 and scored 19 goals in 137 games before leaving South Yorkshire.

Vaulks has proven to be a solid player at Championship level and luring him down to the third tier would be a decent coup by Sheffield Wednesday.