Reading have ‘set their sights’ on departing QPR striker Charlie Austin, claims Football Insider.

Austin, 32, is set to become a free agent at the end of this month.

The striker returned to West London on a permanent basis last summer after impressing on loan during the second half of the 2020/21 season.

But Austin would ultimately struggle last time round, scoring just five goals in 34 Championship outings for the R’s who eventually finished in 11th.

There was previously some confusion about his contract though it was revealed that Austin would be released at the end of this month.

Now, Football Insider say that Reading are keen on Austin, with the Royals’ director of football Mark Bowen a ‘big admirer’ of the Englishman having worked with him at Southampton.

A move that makes sense?

The Berkshire-born Austin was bound to attract interest this summer. He’s a hugely experienced and respected striker and Reading could yet be in the market for a no.9. with Lucas Joao having been linked with a move away.

As for QPR, they already have an alarming lack of striker and their decision to let Austin go could yet come back to haunt them.

New manager Michael Beale has plenty of work to do in the summer transfer window and whilst Austin might not fit the mould that Beale looks set to deploy at QPR, his services could well have been useful going int next season.

But Austin won’t dwell on that. He’s a striker with plenty left to give and a move to Reading makes sense, given his locality to the club, and his experience playing in the Championship.