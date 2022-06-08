Forest Green Rovers have signed Armani Little from Torquay United, as announced by their official club website.

Forest Green Rovers have lured the midfielder to Gloucestershire on a two-year deal.

Little, 25, has caught the eye in the National League over the past couple of years and has now landed himself a move to the Football League.

He has become Rovers’ second signing of the summer after they landed Corey O’Keeffe from Rochdale yesterday.

Latest addition for Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green Rovers are preparing for their first campaign in League One after winning the League Two title last season.

New boss Ian Burchnall will be keen to put his own stamp on his newly inhered squad and has added more competition and depth into his midfield department by snapping up Little.

He has been on the books at Torquay United since 2019 and has been a standout player for the non-league outfit, scoring 19 goals in 82 appearances in all competitions for them altogether.

The Portsmouth-born man started his career in the academy at Southampton and rose up through their illustrious academy before leaving on a permanent basis in 2018 to join Oxford United.

Little then spent a year with the U’s whilst they were in League One but only played twice for their first-team. Instead, he was loaned out to Woking and played 32 times for the Cardinals before he was given the green light to join the Gulls.

He has now returned to the Football League and will be itching to get going with his new club.